Massage therapist arrested after reports of prostitution at Asian Spa in Spring, authorities say

Fan Yang, an employee, was arrested after he was found to have an open warrant and in possession of meth, Pct. 4 said.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- With a sign of "new management" and "best massage service," a spa in Spring was the recent site of an alleged prostitution arrest, according to authorities.

On June 9, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office investigated the Asian Spa in the 4700 block of Louetta, following reports of prostitution after multiple citizens complained.

Investigators posing as customers went into the Asian Spa and were solicited sex acts in exchange for money by Wenmin Sun, an unlicensed massage therapist, Precinct 4 said.

While there, authorities said they found that employee Fan Yang had an open felony warrant for criminal mischief and was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Sun was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail on a prostitution charge. Her bond was set at $100.

Meanwhile, Yang was arrested for the open warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.