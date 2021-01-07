Foul play ruled out after soldier was found dead in Fort Bliss barracks

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, N.C. was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year's Eve. Graham was later pronounced dead by the fort's Department of Emergency Services, according to a statement.
Special agents assigned to the investigation said although foul play has been ruled out, they still don't have an official cause for her death and are awaiting autopsy results.
Asia had reportedly been seeking justice at the time of her death after she claimed another solider had sexually harassed her.
Asia's mother Nicole Graham spoke to WBTV about the incidents.
"Do I think she was murdered? No. But do I think if it would have handled better from the beginning, I think she would have had the proper help before and she would have been OK," Nicole said.
According to army officials, Graham just arrived at Fort Bliss in Dec. 2019 after finishing Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She was assigned to I-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.
Asia was a Human Resource Specialist who joined the Army in July 2019 from Charlotte. Fort Bliss was her first station.