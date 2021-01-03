death investigation

North Carolina soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Army officials are investigating after a 19-year-old North Carolina native stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas was found dead in her barracks on New Year's Eve.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, N.C. was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by the fort's Department of Emergency Services, according to a press release statement. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to army officials, Graham just arrived at Fort Bliss in Dec. 2019 after finishing Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Advanced Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She was assigned to I-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, N.C. was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by the fort's Department of Emergency Services.



Graham was a Human Resource Specialist who joined the Army in July 2019 from Charlotte. Fort Bliss was her first station.

"The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate," said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, the brigade's commander. "Pfc. Graham was a valued member of the Iron Eagle team and did an outstanding job for this Battalion," he said in a statement. "Her loss is felt not just in our formations but across the Army. We lost a skilled human resource specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies."

Her awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottenorth carolinatexassoldiersnorth carolina newscharlotte newsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
3 killed in separate violent incidents across Houston
Couple dead in west Houston murder-suicide
Houston employee describes finding Alexis Sharkey's body
Bond set for 35-year-old accused of killing woman found in trunk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death, 3 deputies wounded in Midtown shooting
LIVE: Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Pence 'welcomes' congressional Republicans' bid to challenge electoral votes
COVID-19 vaccine public clinic fully booked for today
Speaker of the House vote ends in Pelosi's narrow reelection
Houston's warming back up again, next cold front Wednesday
9 prisoners run to restaurant for help from smuggling operation
Show More
Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton tell Austin restaurants to defy COVID-19 order
'You'll Never Walk Alone:' Singer Gerry Marsden dies at 78
1 killed in shooting possibly set up by 2 women, HPD says
To speed up vaccine access, doctor suggests single doses
Houston cyclist rides in shape of Texas through downtown
More TOP STORIES News