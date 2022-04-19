Houston 9-year-old out of ICU months after southwest Houston road rage shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11550694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the girl and her family were on the way to the grocery store when they got caught in the middle of two racing drivers and one of those drivers shot at them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston 9-year-old is out of the ICU and waiting to get into a rehab facility, months after she was shot in a road rage shooting.Back in February, Ashanti Grant was in the back seat of her family's SUV when another driver cut them off several times, then opened fire, according to police.After months of battling in the ICU, her father tells ABC13 that Ashanti can't speak back to them just yet, but she seems to understand everything that is said to her.He says she is out of the ICU and waiting to be accepted into a rehab program -- the next step towards her recovery.Ashanti was shot as she sat in the backseat of her family's car, watching cartoons, on the way to get groceries.Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke to the city, saying someone knows the shooter and can turn them in.Her father said the driver was a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, driving a white GMC Denali. There may have been a woman in the passenger seat."The road ahead is getting her back to who she once was before this tragic accident. Those are the things we're hoping for," Frank Grant said. "We see a glimpse of it, so we keep just praying and believing it's coming."Her father says her family won't be at peace until the man responsible is brought to justice.There is still a $30,000 reward for anyone with information.