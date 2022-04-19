Houston 9-year-old out of ICU months after southwest Houston road rage shooting

Back in February, Ashanti Grant was in the back seat of her family's SUV when another driver cut them off several times, then opened fire, according to police.
After months of battling in the ICU, her father tells ABC13 that Ashanti can't speak back to them just yet, but she seems to understand everything that is said to her.
He says she is out of the ICU and waiting to be accepted into a rehab program -- the next step towards her recovery.
Ashanti was shot as she sat in the backseat of her family's car, watching cartoons, on the way to get groceries.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Child shot in road rage incident when family was on the way to grocery store, police say
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke to the city, saying someone knows the shooter and can turn them in.
Her father said the driver was a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, driving a white GMC Denali. There may have been a woman in the passenger seat.
"The road ahead is getting her back to who she once was before this tragic accident. Those are the things we're hoping for," Frank Grant said. "We see a glimpse of it, so we keep just praying and believing it's coming."
SEE ALSO: Reward increased to $30K for information in road rage shooting of 9-year-old
Her father says her family won't be at peace until the man responsible is brought to justice.
There is still a $30,000 reward for anyone with information.
For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
RELATED:
Houston drivers on edge as road rage becomes growing problem: 'It's just progressively gotten worse'
8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage
Brain swelling improving for 9-year-old girl shot in apparent road rage shooting in SW Houston