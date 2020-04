EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover with COVID-19 says he's getting his strength back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the past month, the death toll from COVID-19 continually rises.But, there have been thousands of cases that have turned around.More than 4,000 people have recovered from the virus in Texas, including one of ABC13's own.Watch Chauncy Glover share his story of how he overcame the novel virus.