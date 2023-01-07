Pablo Patino, man arrested during fiery SWAT standoff in Spring, given bond $4.5M, court records say

Pablo Patino's bond was set at $4.5 million after being arrested during a fiery SWAT standoff in Spring on Lotus Blossom Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $4.5 million bond was set on Saturday for Pablo Patino, the man arrested Thursday during a fiery SWAT standoff in Spring.

The 28-year-old did not appear in probable cause court. However, all six of his charges were read.

The judge decided on a $1 million bond for each of the four felony charges, which include two cases of arson, aggravated assault, and violation of protective order. A $500,000 bond was set for a terroristic threat charge.

"The four remaining felony cases are eligible for personal bonds. As I indicated, Mr. Patino was on bond for a misdemeanor assault family violence case and then was in bond forfeiture status this week for failing to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2023. Otherwise, he has no criminal history," the judge said in probable cause court.

These charges are relating to all that has happened since he was accused of assaulting his estranged wife the day after Christmas.

A few days later, on Tuesday, which was when he was due in court for the assault charge, he's accused of trying to burn down his in-laws' house, where his wife and her 11-year-old daughter were staying.

Then on Thursday, deputies were helping Patino's estranged wife gather her belongings from their home in Spring when they say the found Patino in a room with a gun. The situation ended up being an hours-long standoff where he's accused of setting his own house on fire, eventually giving it up and climbing out of the burning home.

According to court documents, Patino was working as a software engineer consultant before the events of the last week and a half.

Patino is due back in court on Monday.

