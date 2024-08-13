1 injured in shooting that sparked school lockdowns in Brazoria County, sheriff's office says

Don Jeter Elementary is under lockdown after a shooting nearby on Ellis Drive injured one person Tuesday, authorities said.

Don Jeter Elementary is under lockdown after a shooting nearby on Ellis Drive injured one person Tuesday, authorities said.

Don Jeter Elementary is under lockdown after a shooting nearby on Ellis Drive injured one person Tuesday, authorities said.

Don Jeter Elementary is under lockdown after a shooting nearby on Ellis Drive injured one person Tuesday, authorities said.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, which sparked a couple of nearby schools in Brazoria County to be placed on lockdown, according to officials.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office shared the shooting happened along Ellis Drive. Deputies have responded along with officers from other law enforcement agencies, the sheriff's office wrote.

As a result of the shooting, Don Jeter Elementary, Savannah Lakes Elementary, and Rodeo Palms Junior High were briefly placed on a Secure protocol, Alvin ISD said. The protocol was lifted shortly after, and there was no impact to operations.

"We're pleased to share that Alvin ISD had a successful first day of school, and we appreciate the swift response from local law enforcement and our school staff in ensuring the safety of our students and staff," Alvin ISD shared in a statement.

Additional information on the shooting or if anyone was arrested was not immediately released.