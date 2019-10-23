Armed man in aggravated assault barricaded inside home during SWAT standoff in NW Harris Co.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man barricaded inside his home in northwest Harris County is at the center of a SWAT standoff.

The SWAT team was called out to a home in the 6900 block of Hamilton Falls Drive in the Twin Falls neighborhood.

Authorities say the standoff has been underway since around 2 a.m. and that the man was involved in an aggravated assault.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted it's trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

Residents are urged to avoid the area as deputies shut down traffic on Spring Cypress near Twin Falls as a precaution.




