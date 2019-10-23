Armed man in aggravated assault barricaded inside home during SWAT standoff in NW Harris Co.

An armed suspect in an aggravated assault is barricaded inside his home in the 6900 block of Hamilton Falls Dr. in the Twin Falls neighborhood. Deputies are working to resolve the situation peacefully. Residents are urged to avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/pItpPCKPwa — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 23, 2019

Deputies are shutting down traffic on Spring Cypress near Twin Falls as a precaution. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 23, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man barricaded inside his home in northwest Harris County is at the center of a SWAT standoff.The SWAT team was called out to a home in the 6900 block of Hamilton Falls Drive in the Twin Falls neighborhood.Authorities say the standoff has been underway since around 2 a.m. and that the man was involved in an aggravated assault.The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted it's trying to resolve the situation peacefully.Residents are urged to avoid the area as deputies shut down traffic on Spring Cypress near Twin Falls as a precaution.