Pearland woman sentenced to 20 years for role in beating, sexual assault at bar during 2021 freeze

Pearland man Felix Vale was sentenced to 82 years in prison for the beating and sexual assault of a stranger at a Harris County bar in February 2021.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in brutally beating and sexually assaulting a man at a northwest Harris County bar during the winter freeze in February 2021.

The video above is from a previous report.

Ariel Cordoba, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Cordoba and 38-year-old Felix Vale worked together to beat a 49-year-old man unconscious and then continued to beat and assault him at the bar in the 17000 block of Ella Boulevard.

Vale was convicted on Dec. 6 by a jury and sentenced to 82 years in prison after a four-day trial.

That day, the victim and a friend had gone to the bar to grab a few drinks.

According to the district attorney's office, surveillance video showed the pair sitting peacefully at the bar when they were confronted by an angry couple, described as Vale and Cordoba.

The couple left the bar but then returned about 10 minutes later.

When they came back, they attacked the 49-year-old man, who was knocked unconscious within the first five seconds of the beating.

The couple beat the victim with their fists, feet, a barstool, and a gun for almost a half-hour until Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived. Authorities' arrival was also delayed by the ice storm, the district attorney said.

During the beating, the victim was kicked 61 times. The couple also took his wallet and sexually assaulted him.

The victim underwent several surgeries after the attack and continues to recover.