Pearland man sentenced to 82 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting stranger at bar

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old Pearland man was sentenced to 82 years in prison for the beating and sexual assault of a stranger at a bar in northwest Harris County during the historic winter freeze in February 2021.

Felix Vale was convicted of aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday after he beat a 49-year-old man unconscious and then continued to beat and assault him on Feb. 17, 2021.

That day, the victim and a friend went to grab drinks at the bar in the 17000 block of Ella Boulevard.

According to the district attorney's office, surveillance video showed the pair sitting peacefully at the bar when they were confronted by an angry couple, described as being Vale and 31-year-old Ariel Cordoba.

The couple left the bar, but then returned about 10 minutes later.

When they came back, they attacked the 49-year-old man, who was knocked unconscious within the first five seconds of the beating.

The couple beat the victim with their fists, feet, a barstool and a gun for almost a half-hour until Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived. Authorities' arrival was also delayed by the ice storm, the district attorney said.

During the beating, the victim was kicked 61 times. The couple also took his wallet and sexually assaulted him.

The victim is still recovering after he underwent several surgeries.

A jury sentenced Vale to 82 years in prison after a four-day trial.

Cordoba pleaded guilty. She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 19.