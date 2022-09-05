Police searching for shooter who allegedly killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown

Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Security guards from several different agencies were working at Arena Theatre when a man got shot at a concert there on Sunday, investigators said. The guards tried to help the man, but he died.

Shots were fired at about 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road, Houston police said.

Police said there were a lot of shots fired. ABC13 was at the crime scene Monday morning and captured video of the markers for the shell casings.

Initial reports said the concert at the Arena was still going on. Police think the man shot and killed had been at the concert.

As for the shooter, police did not release any information. Officers are trying to figure out a timeline of what happened.

"We do have several witnesses, but it doesn't sound like there was an altercation. I don't know what the motive is for this, but there wasn't a fight or anything going on at the time," said HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica.

According to Arena Theater's website, up to 2,800 people fit in the venue. So, there were plenty of people who may have seen something or recorded something on their phone. If that's you, and you haven't talked to police yet, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department.

