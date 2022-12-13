Arctic cold for Christmas? Here's what we know about next week's front

White Christmas in Houston? Lows in the single-digits and teens on Christmas morning?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- White Christmas in Houston? Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning?

These are some of the extreme things computer models are spitting out for Christmas weekend in southeast Texas.

The truth is, those options are technically on the table, but many scenarios could unfold as Siberian air moves into North America next week.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there is a moderately-strong signal in the weather pattern that it will get significantly colder next week, but we honestly don't know exactly how we will be impacted at this time.

A large dome of high pressure in the upper atmosphere known as a blocking high is projected to develop over Alaska, forcing bitter cold air from Siberia to travel across the pole and into Canada. Eventually, this sprawling dome of arctic air is expected to push down the Plains toward Texas.

This is the same type of pattern that developed in December 1983, which brought Houston's coldest Christmas temperatures with a low of 11 and a high of 28.

While we can't say for sure how cold it will get this time around, we do believe the pattern unfolding warrants at least a heads up that extreme cold and wintry precipitation are possible late next week starting around Thursday, Dec. 22.

In the days ahead, we will continue to keep you updated on this potential Christmas cold snap, so stay tuned!

For weather updates, follow Travis Herzog on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.