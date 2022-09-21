Funeral arrangements set for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Joseph Fiorenza.

Fiorenza died on Sept. 19 at the age of 91, the diocese said in a statement.

Fiorenza's services are scheduled for next week at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

On Tuesday, visitation begins at 7:15 p.m., followed by a rosary at 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday, his body will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The public is welcome to honor him during this time.

On Thursday, the archdiocese will honor him with a mass at 2 p.m.

The Beaumont native served as bishop of the diocese from 1985 to 2006 before retiring. In the Catholic tradition, bishops and archbishops are required to resign at the age of 75.

He worked with Reverend William Lawson and Rabbi Samuel Karff -- known as the Three Amigos -- to tackle social justice and civil rights issues in Houston.