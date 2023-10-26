East End Catholic Church a symbol of community

Some parishioners have moved, others have been pushed out by gentrification but they keep returning for mass. Discover why Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is considered the heart of the neighborhood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nestled in the heart of the East End, a catholic church with so much rich history, has stood firmly in "El Segundo Barrio" for more than 100 years.

Pastor Querobin, who's Brazilian, said it's something he has never experienced before.

"When I became a priest 16 years ago, I've never imagined that one day I would serve a community here in the United States, especially in Houston, in this particular church because it's the first Catholic church built by the Hispanics.," he said.

It was in the 1900's that Mexicans were not very welcomed in Houston, facing segregation and discrimination, even on holy ground. They were forced to sit in the back pews or not allowed entry at all, some had signs saying "Mexicans prohibited."

"They were looking for a place to worship, and they were not very accepted in other churches," he said.

It was that very reason, the migrant community came together helping to establish Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and School in 1911. It was built right next to the first and oldest catholic cemetery in Houston, St. Vincent de Paul, which was established in 1853.

"They started this community and they built this community. Some people say they built this community selling tamales," said the pastor. "The community has their blood, their sacrifices. That is why they consider their church."

And it's that cultural connection that has made Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and School generational for parishioners like Johnny Maldonado. He has been a part of this church for the past 4 decades volunteering his time in the choir to this day.

"It just makes me so proud that this church is a great part of this community that people know," he said.

Every parishioner like Johnny have close ties to the church. Johnny met his wife here, got married, 2 of his 3 children also in the choir and now 3 of his 9 grandchildren are attending Our Lady of Guadalupe school.

"It's great to see how the families are connected. Everybody is, so they look out for each other," said Principal Irazema Ortiz, who was once a teacher here. "I feel like a part of the community even though I don't live in this area, but just embracing the community, the traditions has been very rewarding for me."

And while some think it may be eerie to send their children to a school where the playground is inches from a cemetery, Principal Ortiz said it has never bothered anyone.

"People have asked me like, what do they say about that? I'm like, not. I'm like, it doesn't face anyone. It's just, we just know it's there and we just kinda leave it alone. Like respect the space," she said.

Over the past few years, the community surrounding the church has seen a lot of growth. Gentrification has pushed some parishioners out while others decided to move out on their own. Still, loyal to their church many make the drive back into the East End every Sunday for mass with Pastor Querobin.

"I am so proud and it's an honor to serve this historical community," he said.