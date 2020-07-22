abc13 plus

The Arc of Katy celebrates 30 years serving the community

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Arc of Katy is celebrating 30 years this week.

The non-profit, which serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been offering virtual meetings while being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Arc makes me feel like a social butterfly," said member Jennifer Lee.

A group of educators and parents formed The Arc of Katy to make sure people were getting social interaction once they left high school.

Members who range from ages 16 to 60 years old can sign up for classes or attend social functions.

"We had one participant that came to us about a year ago. She's probably in her 40s now, and she just looked around and she said, 'I haven't had friends since high school and now I have friends again.' That's what the Arc is, a way for them to connect," said program coordinator Sandi Dancel.

Due to COVID-19, the physical building is closed and fundraisers have been canceled.

The non-profit is now primarily functioning through community donations.

"Typically, on a day like this, we would have 30 to 35 participants," explained president Fred Shafer. "They would be playing games, doing arts and crafts and socializing."

Plus, the members are also feeling the impact.

"I'm ready to go back because I miss my friends and my staff, and playing UNO and going bowling," said member Mary Harris.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykatydisabilityabc13 plus katyabc13 plus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Fulshear veterinarian uses TikTok to connect with clients
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Big hearts in Fulshear
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Katy shares a communal spirit
How businesses in Katy/Fulshear are surviving COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On grim day in Texas, COVID-stricken Houston faces storm threat
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
What Chinese Consul General said about consulate closure
Tropical Depression or Storm could soak Houston
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
Road rage investigated after man shot in SW Houston
Show More
Fulshear veterinarian uses TikTok to connect with clients
Domino's hiring 300 employees in Houston amid COVID-19 demand
Murdered Pasadena man's case harder to solve amid COVID-19
Charges dropped in Ed Oliver DWI case in Montgomery County
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in death of deputy constable
More TOP STORIES News