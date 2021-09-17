texas news

South Texas 15-year-old posts images of slain family, then kills self

The teen, identified as William Quince Colburn III, had also threatened to continue the violence at a school
EMBED <>More Videos

South Texas 15-year-old posts images of slain family, then kills self

ARANSAS PASS, Texas -- A South Texas teen who said he killed his family and posted graphic images of their bodies on social media killed himself after officers found him at his home, authorities said Thursday.

The Aransas Pass police and San Patricio County Sheriff's Office say they started investigating after being alerted to the images on social media. They say the teen, identified as 15-year-old William Quince Colburn III, had also threatened to continue the violence at a school.

Law enforcement agencies late Wednesday night tracked the teen to a recreational vehicle park near Aransas Pass. Officers asked him to step outside of his motor home, but he refused. Officers then heard a single gunshot and the sound of a person falling to the ground, police said.

When officers entered the recreational vehicle they found the teen dead from a gunshot wound, along with the bodies of three other people and two dogs, police said.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the other three people also had been shot to death. He identified them as: William Colburn Jr., 63; Janna Colburn, 53; and Emma Colburn, 13.

Rivera said William Quince Colburn III and the three others found slain in the RV were related, but he did not yet know specifically how.

Police said that had it not been for the "speedy action" of the social media website and other teens within the group where the threat was made, "we might well have been working on an even more tragic event later this morning."

"I'm glad that we were able to find him before something worse could have happened," Rivera said.

Rivera said it was unclear what school the teen might have been threatening. He said the teen wasn't registered at any local schools and authorities believe he was homeschooled.

"I'm not sure which school he planned to attack but he certainly had the weapons and ammunition to do so," Rivera said.

He said the teen had at least two guns and a rifle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmurdertexas newsgun violencefamilywoman killedteen killednationalu.s. & worldman killedmurder suicidedeath investigationguns
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Astrodome revitalization project could start to take shape next year
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News