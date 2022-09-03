At least 1 hospitalized after part of Downtown Aquarium roof collapses, Houston Fire Dept. says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular downtown Houston landmark and dining attraction became the scene of a structural emergency on Friday night.

Houston Fire Department confirmed that its crews were called to the Downtown Aquarium restaurant on Bagby Street, where officials said a portion of its roof collapsed.

It "wasn't a lot," the fire department told ABC13.

While the incident did happen, just a couple of people were impacted, and at least one person was sent to the hospital, HFD added.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene captured what appeared to be a part of the building's outdoor facade dilapidated. Debris was also on the ground and taped off from the public.

An Eyewitness News crew captured debris on the ground at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston on Sept. 2, 2022.

The multi-floor restaurant, which is owned by Tilman Fertitta's Landry's Inc. and was opened in 2003, is best known for the 200,000-gallon aquarium that spans the eatery's structure. There are also multiple other aquariums, all holding 200 different species of aquatic animals.

An amusement midway outside of the restaurant is part of Downtown Aquarium's footprint.

