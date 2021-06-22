Woman shot in the face while answering her front door, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects responsible for shooting a woman in southwest Houston.Officers responded to the shooting call in the 10000 block of Buffalo Speedway just after 9 p.m. Monday.Officers said they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.The woman and a man were inside the apartment when they heard a knock at the front door, according to police. That's when the woman went to answer the door and was shot by multiple rounds of gunfire before she could even open the door.Police said the man was not hurt.The woman was rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Police said she is expected to survive.Investigators are unsure if this was a targeted situation.If you know any information regarding the suspects involved, you are urged to call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.