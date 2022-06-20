1 person evaluated in fire at west Houston apartment complex, firefighters say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire in west Houston.

The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Briarpark Drive.

As SkyEye was heading to the scene, it saw thick, heavy smoke coming from the complex as far as 20 miles away.

Upon arrival, video was captured of flames shooting out from the top of the building.

EMBED More News Videos

One person was being evaluated at the scene but did not have to be taken to a hospital, according to firefighters.



One person was being evaluated at the scene but they were not taken to a hospital, HFD tweeted.



ABC13 spoke to one resident who lived next door to the apartment unit where the fire allegedly started.

"All we did was grab our dog and get out. We didn't think it was going to be this bad. I didn't think to grab anything. Now, my whole apartment is underwater and under fire. I literally just lost everything. I'm not even wearing socks right now," said the resident.

Firefighters were seen on ladders trying to put it out as quickly as possible so that nearby trees would not also catch on fire and cause more damage.

People are asked to avoid the area as all side streets are going to be blocked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfireapartment fireapartment
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18-year-old alleged catalytic converter thief leads HPD on chase
Triple digit heat Monday, potential for historic heatwave this week
Family of 29-year-old killed in road rage shooting pleads for help
2 dead and 5 injured in shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio
1 killed, multiple people wounded in mass shooting in Harlem, New York
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while walking in street
Ordinance in effect after rise of catalytic converter thefts
Show More
Texas to place charging stations to support 1 million electric cars
Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot DPS trooper after chase
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Houston celebrates the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News