SW Houston family forced to start over after fire under arson investigation

A low-income apartment complex fire forced many of its residents from homes, with some losing everything they've worked hard for.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arson investigation is underway after a massive apartment fire destroyed an entire building.

Now, dozens of families have lost everything.

It happened Saturday in the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow near Westheimer and Fondren.

The Hernandezes say they were lucky they didn't lose their children to the fast-moving blaze.

"We rushed out in five minutes, and the whole place was destroyed in 10 minutes," Rosa Hernandez said, adding that she had just returned home in time to evacuate her mother and three children.

More than 170 firefighters responded to the inferno.

ORIGINAL STORY: Apartment building possibly torched, causing roof to collapse, damaging 12 units, firefighters say

"We had fire extend across the top of the roof that completely burned through and collapsed it," Deputy Fire Chief Brian Sky-Eagle of the Houston Fire Department said.

He adds that the fire began in a common utility room and quickly spread because there were no fire stops in the attic.

"We did have reports of a suspect fleeing the area, so this is a possible arson case," Sky-Eagle said.

Their entire building was destroyed, and now, the Hernandez family is forced to start over.

"Literally from the bottom," Rosa Hernandez said.

The children lost their shoes, clothes, books and toys.

Management relocated the family to a different apartment, but Hernandez says the unit is wet and is not a long-term solution.

Now, sleeping on a donated air mattress, the family has established a GoFundMe page with a goal of just $1,000 to help them start over.

She's thankful her family is healthy and safe, but they're now hoping they can move out of this complex for good.

