Man shot and killed by masked gunman outside NW Houston apartment, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after walking out of his apartment on Houston's northwest side Monday morning, and now investigators are working to determine whether or not it was a targeted attack.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at the One Camden Court Apartments located in the 12400 block of Antoine Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

"From interviewing witnesses so far, the victim was heading to work and walked out to his vehicle when he was approached," Sgt. Ben Beall said.



Investigators say from there, a masked suspect confronted the 44-year-old Hispanic man, and moments later, a shot was fired and the victim was killed.

The masked suspect got into the back of a white four-door car and left, deputies said.

Now, investigators are looking for at least two suspects -- the shooter and driver.

"He came out of the apartment by himself and he goes to work at 7 a.m.," the victim's ex-wife told ABC13 through tears. She said the pair were together for 26 years and have five children.

She said her ex-husband minded his own business and kept to himself.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed numerous investigators and evidence markers.

Investigator say it's unclear if anything was taken from the victim. They are looking through video and talking to witnesses.

