Who is Anthony McRae, suspected Michigan State University shooter?

McRae died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement was approaching: source

Three students were killed and five more critically wounded in a Michigan shooting on the MSU campus in East Lansing, local police said.

The suspected Michigan State University shooter is Anthony Dwayne McRae, a 43-year-old resident of Lansing, officials revealed Tuesday morning.

McRae allegedly shot eight people at Michigan State University, killing three, Monday evening.

McRae died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement was approaching, a law enforcement source briefed on the situation told ABC News. The source added that a firearm was recovered at the scene, and a second firearm was found in backpack along with numerous magazines.

McRae served 18 months in prison between 2019 and 2021 on a weapons charge for having a loaded weapon in his vehicle, according to the state's Department of Corrections. The offense took place in Ingham County, which covers East Lansing. He is listed on the DOC site as a 5' 4" male.

This booking photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows Anthony McRae. Michigan Department of Corrections via AP

Law enforcement is combing through his social media and writings for any extremist views, including for misogyny, satanic musings, signs of isolation, and possible conspiracy theories, sources said.

Investigators say that McRae had a history of mental health issues.

McRae had no known affiliation with Michigan State University, a school spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, says investigators still "have absolutely no idea" what McRae's motive was.

Police in Ewing, New Jersey, shared a statement on Tuesday noting that McRae "had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools" and that an "investigation revealed that McRae had a history of mental health issues." McRae "had local ties to Ewing," police said in the statement. Police in nearby Trenton also sent officers to local schools this morning out of an abundance of caution.

