Last weekend to save big on kitchen appliances at the Chantal Warehouse sale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time is running out to shop the annual Chantal Cookware Warehouse sale in North Houston.The warehouse sale has steep discounts ranging from 50% to 75% off kitchen accessories like pots, pans, cast-iron skillets, Dutch ovens and more.Henry Nading, director of sales and marketing for Chantal Cookware, says with so many people cooking more at home, the need for discounted pots and pans couldn't have come at a better time as we approach the holidays."Chantal celebrates 50 years in business next year, and we've been doing this local warehouse sale for well over 30 plus years. We're so proud to be based here in Houston, and we want to give back to the community," Nading said.To give you a glimpse at the savings, a nonstick frying pan that runs $100 in national chains like Williams Sonoma or Crate & Barrel is half-off for $50. The warehouse also has a nonstick roaster that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving turkey for $50, normally priced at $150."On top of that, we have all sorts of holiday-themed ceramic items, which make great holiday gifts or stocking stuffers. On top of that, we have a plethora of our tea kettles which is where some of our big business is done throughout the country," Nading adds.The famous tea kettles, which come in several different models, range in price from $30 to $120. At the warehouse sale, you can score all types of kettle for $23 or $25 if you choose the "out of the box" selection.If these prices aren't impressing you just yet, then you'll be happy to hear the deals get even better.The best bang for your buck is on the Chantal "build your own" pan set, which means if you buy four or more stovetop pieces, you'll get an extra 20% off on top of the sale prices.Nading also talks about the elephant in the room: COVID-19. He said the staff at Chantal has worked hard to keep the warehouse extra clean and enforce all CDC safety measures. Masks are mandatory to shop, and hand gloves and hand sanitizer is available too.This year, Chantal Warehouse is partnering with The Salvation Army for monetary donations. Those who donate will be entered into a drawling to win the grand prize, which is a Chantal Cookware set.The sale ends on Nov. 22.