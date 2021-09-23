texas politics

City of Houston debuts banner tribute to legendary Texas governor

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Downtown banners highlight legacy of legendary TX governor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is paying tribute to the legacy of a beloved Texas - and indeed, national - figure, legendary governor, Ann Richards.

If you visit the intersection of Dallas and Austin in downtown Houston, you'll see 50 new banners honoring Gov. Richards, the 45th governor of Texas.

The "Ann Banners" commemorate the 30th anniversary of the former governor's inauguration. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and other notable figures marked the occasion at the banner unveiling Thursday morning.

The 50 banners along Dallas feature various photos of her from her childhood, into her years serving as governor.

They also feature some of her famous quotes, showcasing her humor, which she was known for, as well as her wisdom. They aim to reflect her fiery character and commitment to "make government look like the people of Texas," according to press materials.

Richards was a Democrat, and is remembered not only for her work ethic, but also for hiring women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community to Texas boards and commissions.

EMBED More News Videos

She was the second woman to hold Texas' highest office, but was widely considered to be the first to be effective. Here's a look back at 30 years ago.



Houston is the fourth city to feature the banners. Austin, Dallas and San Antonio also have them on display.

"Ann liked to shake things up, and she believed that for our democracy to stay healthy, they deserved a government that looks like them, and a government that worked for them," said Margaret Justice, director of the Ann Richards Legacy Project.

Richards was born in Lacy Lakeview - located in the Texas Hill Country - and graduated from Baylor University.

A mother of four and grandmother of eight, Richards was also known for championing Texas prison reform, the environment and the arts.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Our partners at Houston Culturemap contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas politicstexas newshistorygovernorhouston culturemap
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
Most TX Democrats who pledge to return per diem have not, records show
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal'
What to know about 8 proposed amendments on Texas ballot
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News