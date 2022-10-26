Houston SPCA offering $5,000 reward to find person who tied puppy's snout and abandoned dog

The puppy named Sharky had to undergo a three-hour surgery. Now, the Houston SPCA is offering $5,000 to find the person responsible for the abuse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A puppy who was found abused and abandoned is recovering after surgery, but now the Houston SPCA wants to find the person who injured him.

The 8-week-old puppy, now named Sharky, was discovered in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and West Road before a good Samaritan brought him to the organization.

Sharky was found with his snout tightly wrapped with an elastic hairband, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone, the Houston SPCA said.

The group's veterinarian, Dr. Rebecca Shipley, performed a three-hour surgery on Sharky to remove the hair band. The little Chihuahua mix is now in good condition.

The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for harming Sharky.

Animal cruelty is punishable by Texas penal code 42.09, cruelty to non-livestock animals, and could lead to a fine and jail time, which is determined by a judge.

As for this case, anyone with information should call 713-869-7722.