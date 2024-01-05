Mauling of small dog caught on video prompts animal abuse investigation in Montgomery County

A dog being attacked by multiple large dogs caught on video in Montgomery County has prompted an investigation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An animal abuse investigation is underway after law enforcement in Montgomery County received multiple calls about a video circulating on social media showing a gruesome dog attack.

The graphic video, which a next-door neighbor allegedly captured, shows a puppy or small-sized dog being mauled by multiple large dogs. It prompted an angry response and a call for action to law enforcement.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they began investigating the homeowners living at the property in the 100 block of South Hall Drive on Wednesday, who have been cooperative.

Deputies believe that the homeowners were not home when the attack in the social media video took place. It is unclear if the dog attacked in the video is still alive.

RELATED: 'Human safety issue': Maple West residents feel terrorized by stray dogs as attack reports rise

"It is important to note that both homeowners are animal lovers and are deeply upset about what has transpired," a statement from MCSO said.

The case has been turned over to Montgomery County Constable Pct. 2.

According to the Houston SPCA, 37 dogs were rescued from the property, including 14 puppies. Advocates said some of the dogs were emaciated and suffering from medical issues, including anemia and lameness. All of the animals are now being cared for in SPCA's custody.

One neighbor who lives in the area expressed that, being an animal lover, she was extremely shocked to hear about these details. She asked to conceal her identity due to concerns about retaliation.

"It's horrible. It's freaked me out all day. My heart has been hurting over what my neighbor said about the video and what surfaced in that. It really hurts my heart," she said. "I hope those animals get the care that they need."

Chief David Eason with Montgomery County Constable Pct. 2 said there is no limit on how many animals a person can have in unincorporated Montgomery County. However, they look into multiple factors, including hoarding and animal abuse. It could take several days for them to gather evidence to present to the district attorney.

RELATED: 'You gotta carry a gun': New numbers show which Houston neighborhoods have most dangerous dogs



"If there's the possibility of abuse, we will punish. We will go to the fullest extent of the law to make sure that there's retribution for the loss of life or abuse of these animals," Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said.

