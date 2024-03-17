Dramatic video shows moments Angleton business wall collapses during severe weather

"We're gonna try to put it back together and move forward, that's all we can do. It's a rough road," an Angleton golf center owner told ABC13 after witnessing the severe storm that arrived Friday night.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Severe thunderstorms that pushed through southeast Texas on Friday left behind a trail of destruction, impacting small towns like Angleton.

"It's just folded, like a piece of plastic, folded right up," Patton Ritter said, showing ABC13 the twisted metal roof.

Ritter showed ABC13 the damage inside his law office, just blocks away from Angleton City Hall.

"I'm kind of shocked that the winds were that strong to have ripped the roof off and blown it halfway across the lawn," Ritter said.

Ritter and other community members said the building was the town's old post office, one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Just a few miles away, Lonnie Cagle surveyed the damage at his golf range, Mulligans.

The entire front wall of the business was ripped off.

"It's emotional; this is personal. This is me and my wife; this is what we've put together as our idea of retirement. We've invested everything we have into this," Cagle said.

Cagle told ABC13 there were employees and customers inside when the front wall collapsed; however, he said nobody was hurt.

"We're going to try to put it back together and move forward; that's all we can do. It's a rough road," Cagle said.

