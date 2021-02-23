Suspect accused in deadly car meet crash ordered not to drive for safety of community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10361994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A video is offering a glimpse at the moment a vehicle involved in a crash that killed two people at a car meet sped down a feeder road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 22-year-old man accused of causing a crash at a car meet along Highway 290 that left two people dead has been ordered not to drive for the safety of the community.Andrew Mock appeared in court early Tuesday morning, where a judge told him he'd have to find a different way to get to work because he's not allowed to drive.Authorities tell ABC13 Mock was in a yellow Camaro doing a "flyby" at 100 mph on the Highway 290 feeder road near West Little York on Sunday night when he crashed into another car that hit three onlookers.Two of them were killed, including 35-year-old Roger Glover and a 16-year-old identified in court documents as DeCarerick Kennedy.Another teen was also flown to the hospital."The defendant (Mock) had been doing donuts in a parking lot and then told his passenger he was going to make a 'pull,' meaning accelerate the vehicle as quickly as possible. He got to 80 to 100 plus miles per hour on the feeder, rear-ending another vehicle, which collided with three pedestrians: one 35 years of age and one 16 years of age. Both died from their injuries. A 14-year-old boy left in critical," prosecutors read in court."You're going to have to find a way to get work because you're not going to drive, you understand? And there's no exceptions. This is effective immediately and is in place until your cases are all over," the judge told Mock.Mock is charged with two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter and second-degree felony assault and serious bodily injury.Mock was not hurt but his passenger suffered minor injuries.His bond is set at $80,000.