amusement park

Texas' hottest racetrack unleashes thrilling attractions for intensified amusement park in 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

Remembering Astroworld

Austin's COTAland amusement park is getting ready to take visitors on a thrill ride - or two thrill rides, to be exact.

The Circuit of the Americas announced on November 16 that COTAland, scheduled to formally debut in 2022, will become home to two thrill rides: the SkyBlazer and the Palindrome. COTAland reps say it's the only place where people will be able to take advantage of these two rides next year.

COTA has long been known for its racetrack, which hosts the U.S. Formula 1 Grand Prix and other racing events, but also features a variety of entertainment offerings, including its karting track, zip line, and holiday and music experiences. With the addition of COTAland, the property aims to take amusement to the next level.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaustinamusement rideamusement park
AMUSEMENT PARK
Report uncovers how 6-year-old died on amusement park ride
Katy Mills is future home to Texas' first construction theme park
'Metal object' falls from Ohio roller coaster, hitting woman's head
Six Flags Fiesta Texas scares up world's steepest-dive roller coaster
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News