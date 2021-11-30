Texas' hottest racetrack unleashes thrilling attractions for intensified amusement park in 2022

Austin's COTAland amusement park is getting ready to take visitors on a thrill ride - or two thrill rides, to be exact.The Circuit of the Americas announced on November 16 that COTAland, scheduled to formally debut in 2022, will become home to two thrill rides: the SkyBlazer and the Palindrome. COTAland reps say it's the only place where people will be able to take advantage of these two rides next year.COTA has long been known for its racetrack, which hosts the U.S. Formula 1 Grand Prix and other racing events, but also features a variety of entertainment offerings, including its karting track, zip line, and holiday and music experiences. With the addition of COTAland, the property aims to take amusement to the next level.