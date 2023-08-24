Storytelling project helping Latinos lead healthier lives through braver conversations

AmistadesHTX founder Miguel Jacquez shared just one of the impactful stories he's heard during Legacy Community Health's storytelling project.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sometimes just talking a little can make a big difference.

That's the lesson advocates with Legacy Community Health said they've learned in the last three years through its AmistadesHTX program in southwest Houston.

What started as a way to uplift and empower individuals with frank dialogue has led to more people getting access to the health care they need, HIV health navigator Miguel Jacquez told ABC13.

"It could be diabetes, it could be related to domestic violence, because these are things that we don't talk about, right?" Jacquez said. "One of the big ones that we do is HIV and STDs, so we talk about those stories so that people can link it to those services."

While the program was initially geared toward Hispanic and Latin men, Jacquez said he's seen people of all genders, races and backgrounds participate since its inception.

From private intake interviews to more open discussion groups, AmistadesHTX has been collecting stories through the COVID-19 pandemic until today.

A visual campaign highlights some of the participants and their stories on social media, encouraging even more people to open up, Jacquez said.

These stories have helped everyone from young pregnant mothers to members of the LGBTQ+ community, to serodiscordant couples and the issues they face, where one partner is HIV-positive and one is HIV-negative.

"Someone wanted to talk about their addiction to crystal meth," he said. "It's brave to want to tell your story in front of people, and telling his story resonated so well for people, especially those who are seeking out services to remain sober."

Translated, the Spanish word amistades means friendships.

Jacquez said you don't have to speak the language to know you've got friends waiting at Legacy who won't pass judgment.

"If people feel that we don't talk about it enough, we need to shed more light onto it," he said. "We're not going to deprive ourselves of being healthy, mentally or physically."

Friday from 5-8 p.m., AmistadesHTX is offering an open house and three-year anniversary celebration at Legacy Community Health, 5420 Dashwood Dr., Suite 201, in Houston.

Visitors can learn more about the program, enjoy live music and entertainment, light refreshments and get free rapid HIV testing. For details, visit the Legacy Community Health website.