These Houston companies clock in as the top employers in the U.S., according to Forbes

HOUSTON, Texas -- Clearly, Dr. Pete Pisters is doing something right.
The CEO of MD Anderson Cancer Center was named a top boss in 2021. Now, the cancer treatment facility/research center he leads has been named one of the best employers in a new report.
New rankings from Forbes put MD Anderson Cancer Center No. 10 among the country's best large employers in the country. Staffing some 22,000 employees, the world-renowned cancer center also landed at No. 25 in Forbes list of America's Best Employers in 2021.
Other Houston-area companies on the list include: Houston Methodist (No. 37), Waste Management (No. 245), Sysco (No. 314), Shell Oil (no. 361), Halliburton (No. 389), Schlumberger (No. 403), ExxonMobil (No. 440), and BP (No. 487).
To see the other Texas companies that made the list, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
