These Houston companies clock in as the top employers in the U.S., according to Forbes

HOUSTON, Texas -- Clearly, Dr. Pete Pisters is doing something right.The CEO of MD Anderson Cancer Center was named a top boss in 2021 . Now, the cancer treatment facility/research center he leads has been named one of the best employers in a new report.New rankings from Forbes put MD Anderson Cancer Center No. 10 among the country's best large employers in the country. Staffing some 22,000 employees, the world-renowned cancer center also landed at No. 25 in Forbes list of America's Best Employers in 2021 Other Houston-area companies on the list include: Houston Methodist (No. 37), Waste Management (No. 245), Sysco (No. 314), Shell Oil (no. 361), Halliburton (No. 389), Schlumberger (No. 403), ExxonMobil (No. 440), and BP (No. 487).