American Idol: Katy Perry in tears after Santa Fe shooting survivor's performance

NEW YORK -- One of the most emotional moments of episode 2 of 'American Idol' came during Trey Louis' performance.

The Santa Fe, Texas native sang "Stone" by Whiskey Myers and drew a standing ovation from the judges, and then outrage as the judges learned why he auditioned.

The 21-year-old mattress salesman is a survivor of a school shooting in May 2018 in which he lost 8 friends and 2 of his teachers.

Katy Perry threw her face into her hands and sobbed.

"This is not okay. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that," Perry said with tears streaming down her face.

Trey from Fe earned his ticket to Hollywood and got hugs from all 3 judges.

"What we go through every day because of what happened is terrible. There is light, there is positivity. You just have to go chase it. Santa Fe, I'm not stopping. I got all the motivation behind me. I've got all of you guys behind me," he said.

A couple of New Yorkers shined brightly during episode 2.

Matt Wilson of Buffalo is a daycare teacher who wants to inspire all his kids to follow their dreams. It was his wife who convinced him to follow his own advice and audition for Idol.

"I didn't think it would even be possible. If it were not for her, I would not be in front of you guys," he said.

Matt sang 'For Tonight' by Giveon and blew the judges away with his performance.

"That was one of the most genuine, honest, real performances that I ever witnessed," judge Luke Bryan said.

Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old from New York, dedicated her performance to her dad, who is stationed in Hawaii because he's in the Army.

After her performance, she got a big surprise from her dad. (See the surprise by watching the video)

She got another surprise from the judges - the second Platinum Ticket of the season, which means she gets a pass for the first round in Hollywood.

"I mean you're 15-years-old singing like Streisand," judge Lionel Richie said.

