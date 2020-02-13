jimmy kimmel live

Katy Perry says she can't afford to invite fellow 'American Idol' judges to her wedding on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Don't save the date, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan! You're probably not invited to Katy Perry's wedding.

"It's gonna be a small wedding!" Perry exclaimed after Jimmy Kimmel pressed the star to disclose details on her fellow "American Idol" judges' guest list status.

Kimmel asked Perry about her engagement to English actor Orlando Bloom on his Wednesday night show, where Richie and Bryan were also guests.

She originally joked that she couldn't afford the pair at her wedding -- both as guests and as performers.

"Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints," Bryan said.

This season of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8|7 CT, and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs weekdays at 11:35|10:35 CT.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel liveu.s. & worldamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News