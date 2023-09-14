WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Guillermo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' honored by LA City Council for Latino Heritage Month

ByRob Hayes KABC logo
Thursday, September 14, 2023 7:10PM
Guillermo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' honored for Latino Heritage Month
EMBED <>More Videos

Guillermo Rodriguez, best known simply as Guillermo on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," received a notable honor during a Los Angeles City Council meeting.

LOS ANGELES -- Guillermo Rodriguez, best known simply as Guillermo on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," received a notable honor during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The late-night sidekick, along with three other people, received a certificate deeming him a Latino Community Treasures during a ceremony that kicked off the start of Latino Heritage Month.

"Guillermo is just one of those household names, figures on national television at a time particularly when Latinos are so under-represented," said Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

Guillermo started as a security guard on the set of Kimmel's show more than two decades ago. He says Kimmel came to him and offered him a chance to appear in a skit or two.

During Wednesday's ceremony, he thanked Kimmel for giving him a shot at television fame.

"He told me, 'Listen, I'm looking for someone just like you. Not a buff guy, no muscles, nothing like that. I want someone like you with a little belly, someone who's funny, someone who wants to enjoy life,' he said.

"Twenty years later, I'm still here."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW