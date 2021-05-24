american idol

Southern California's Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol' as 'boy next door'

EMBED <>More Videos

Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol'

Sunday marked a big night for Southern California's "American Idol" finalist Chayce Beckham who was named this season's winner

Beckham is heading from Apple Valley, California, to Nashville, Tennessee, where he'll continue his career in music.

The 24-year-old was the last contestant standing from thousands of hopefuls who wanted to win the coveted title. In a tight race, America picked the Inland Empire native.

"I'm just like your buddy down the street, I'm your co-worker, I'm your nephew, I'm your grandson," Chayce Beckham told George Pennacchio, Eyewitness News' entertainment guru. "Singing the songs that I got to sing and sharing my story, I feel like a lot of people know somebody like that. I think it's a little bit easier to connect with the song when you can bring it home."

And the new 'American Idol' is....
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 5)

A new winner was crowned on American Idol Sunday night.



Beckham said being a "better vocalist" than the other two finalists, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

"Good lord can they sing. But I think that the only thing that I brought to the table was just connectivity, and being able to share my heart with people," Beckham said. "I told everybody the truth when I was singing, and thank God they believed me."

Judge Lionel Richie agreed.

"Where he was going with his country sound, with his raspy voice, with his aw-shucks attitude and personality. He's the boy next door. He's got it," Richie said.

Spence, the 21-year-old from Georgia, was this season's runner-up.

Kinstler, the 20-year-old from the Chicago area, came in third.

Grace Kinstler revered as 'hometown hero' despite 'American Idol' finale
EMBED More News Videos

Fans in Crystal Lake were glued to the TV screen Sunday night, cheering on their hometown sweetheart, Grace Kinstler.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentapple valleysan bernardino countyentertainmentsingingamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Is he our next American Idol? HSPVA vocalist moves on to next round
Houston teen gets emotional American Idol surprise
'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News