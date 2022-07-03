amber alert

Amber alert issued for 17-year-old last seen Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

GARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber alert has been sent out for 17-year-old Yadhira Medina.

Medina was last seen around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of West Buckingham Rd. in Garland, Texas, according to Garland police.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a black backpack.



Medina is Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

David Maldonado, 20, is the suspect, according to police.

Maldonado is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe they could be in a Ford or GM white pickup truck with tan or silver trim on the body and a Texas license plate. Police have not released a license plate number.

The Garland Police Department asks anyone with information, or if you see Medina, to call them immediately at 972-485-4840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassearchtexas newsamber alertmissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday
13-year-old North Texas girl at center of Amber Alert
Man dead after shooting 2 women and taking 3-month-old, officials say
Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children
TOP STORIES
5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say
Hot and mostly dry for Sunday and the 4th of July
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
1 man found dead near a food truck in NW Harris Co., deputies say
VP Harris speaks on 'outrageous' repeal of Roe at Essence Festival
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
Show More
Driver dies after explosion at Battle Creek Air Show in Michigan
Man wakes up to robbery suspects in his SW Houston apt., police say
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Video shows man robbing smoke shop at knifepoint
Man flees and shoots at officers, drowns after stabbing himself
More TOP STORIES News