Amber alert issued for 17-year-old last seen Saturday

GARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber alert has been sent out for 17-year-old Yadhira Medina.Medina was last seen around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of West Buckingham Rd. in Garland, Texas, according to Garland police.She was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a black backpack.Medina is Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.David Maldonado, 20, is the suspect, according to police.Maldonado is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.Police believe they could be in a Ford or GM white pickup truck with tan or silver trim on the body and a Texas license plate. Police have not released a license plate number.The Garland Police Department asks anyone with information, or if you see Medina, to call them immediately at 972-485-4840.