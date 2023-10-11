Amber Alert issued for Ella and Audrey Lee, who were last seen Tuesday in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) -- The reported child abductions of two girls in east Texas led law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert on Tuesday evening.
You should have received a notification regarding 9-year-old Ella Lee and 7-year-old Audrey Lee out of Tyler, Texas.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, the girls were last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Cambridge Road.
The notification states that the two girls may have been taken by 33-year-old Chase Lee.
They may be riding in a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, with Texas license plate DXV6695.
Authorities didn't elaborate on the adult's relationship with the children.
DPS gave the following descriptors for the individuals involved:
Abducted Child 1: Ella Lee
- Age: 9
- Race: White
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Brown
- Weight: 60 lbs.
- Height: 4 feet
- Gender: Female
- Additional info: Last seen wearing a tan shirt, black shorts, and blue high top shoes.
Abducted Child 2: Audrey Lee
- Age: 7
- Race: White
- Eyes: Blue
- Hair: Brown
- Weight: 40 lbs.
- Height: 3 feet
- Gender: Female
- Additional info: Last seen wearing a mustard-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Suspect: Chase Lee
- Age: 33
- Race: White
- Eyes: Blue
- Hair: Brown
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Gender: Male
- Additional info: Last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, and khaki shoes.
Vehicle
- Make: Chevrolet
- Year: 2007
- License State: Texas
- Model: Avalanche
- Color: White
- License number: DXV6695
- Additional info: White truck with black trim and beach access stickers on the front windshield.
If you have information regarding this Amber Alert, you're urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.