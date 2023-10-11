What to do when someone you know goes missing

Amber Alert issued for Ella and Audrey Lee, who were last seen Tuesday in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) -- The reported child abductions of two girls in east Texas led law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert on Tuesday evening.

You should have received a notification regarding 9-year-old Ella Lee and 7-year-old Audrey Lee out of Tyler, Texas.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, the girls were last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Cambridge Road.

The notification states that the two girls may have been taken by 33-year-old Chase Lee.

They may be riding in a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, with Texas license plate DXV6695.

Authorities didn't elaborate on the adult's relationship with the children.

DPS gave the following descriptors for the individuals involved:

Abducted Child 1: Ella Lee

Age : 9

: 9 Race : White

: White Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Brown

: Brown Weight : 60 lbs.

: 60 lbs. Height : 4 feet

: 4 feet Gender : Female

: Female Additional info: Last seen wearing a tan shirt, black shorts, and blue high top shoes.

Abducted Child 2: Audrey Lee

Age : 7

: 7 Race : White

: White Eyes : Blue

: Blue Hair : Brown

: Brown Weight : 40 lbs.

: 40 lbs. Height : 3 feet

: 3 feet Gender : Female

: Female Additional info: Last seen wearing a mustard-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect: Chase Lee

Age : 33

: 33 Race : White

: White Eyes : Blue

: Blue Hair : Brown

: Brown Weight : 170 lbs.

: 170 lbs. Height : 5 feet 11 inches

: 5 feet 11 inches Gender : Male

: Male Additional info: Last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, and khaki shoes.

Vehicle

Make : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Year : 2007

: 2007 License State : Texas

: Texas Model : Avalanche

: Avalanche Color : White

: White License number : DXV6695

: DXV6695 Additional info: White truck with black trim and beach access stickers on the front windshield.

If you have information regarding this Amber Alert, you're urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.