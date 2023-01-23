Amber Alert canceled for 2 sisters who were found safe after being taken by grandmother

The 6- and 9-year-old sisters were last seen during a CPS-supervised visit with their father in McKinney Texas, police say.

Nine-year-old Jessica Burns and her 6-year-old sister Jennfier were found safe Sunday evening, Police have taken their grandmother, Jame Burns, into custody.

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for two sisters old who were last seen in McKinney, Texas, on Thursday, officials said.

The McKinney Police Department said 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns were safely located on Sunday evening.

The girls were last seen just before 6 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway, police said. Authorities said the sisters were at a supervised visit with their father and child protective services, who had temporary custody of them.

Police said that the girls' paternal grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns was a person of interest in their disappearance.

Burns was also located on Sunday and was taken into custody, according to police.

She faces two felony counts of kidnapping.

This investigation remains ongoing, police said.