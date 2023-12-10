Amber Alert Texas: 2-year-old Sienna, 4-year-old Milo Ortiz last seen in San Antonio on Saturday

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

According to a bulletin sent by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, the children are believed to be with 22-year-old Demetri Ortiz.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was activated early Sunday morning in Texas for two small children who were last seen Saturday evening in San Antonio, according to officials.

A notification was sent to mobile devices regarding the search for 2-year-old Sienna Ortiz and 4-year-old Milo Ortiz. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the children were last seen before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Saddle Ridge, about 196 miles west of downtown Houston.

Officials believe the children are with Demetri Ortiz. The relationship between Ortiz and the children was not immediately disclosed.

A Texas Dept. of Public Safety bulletin released reveals the descriptions of each child and the person suspected of taking them.

Sienna is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 29 pounds, and is 2 feet 6 inches. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse with pink figurines and white Converse shoes.

Milo is described as a Hispanic boy with brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 41 pounds, and is 3 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Demetri Ortiz is said to be a 22-year-old Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches, with a tattoo on his chest.

Officials believe Demetri is driving a 2015 model Black Chrysler 300 with the license plate number LPR-4543.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Milo and Sienna is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.