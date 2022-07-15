Amber Alert issued for newborn out of Coffee City, Texas

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a newborn baby out of Coffee City in east Texas.The alert issued on Thursday is for Ryder Williams, who was last seen July 11 in Tyler, Texas. According to Coffee City police, Child Protective Services was given custody of the child, who they said was taken by his parents Michelle Wolfe and Ricky Williams.Authorities said the suspects were last seen in Coffee City on or about July 5 in a white truck with an unknown make or model.Police said they were also informed by CPS that the baby tested positive for narcotics.Anyone with information is urged to call 911, CPS at 903-203-7709 and speak with Kayla Mullins or call Coffee City police at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.