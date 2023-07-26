What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

Texas Amber Alert: 16-year-old Caylee Sellers last seen in Royse City, outside of Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Your device may have alerted you Tuesday to a missing 16-year-old girl whom authorities consider to be in grave danger.

The Amber Alert was activated for Caylee Sellers, who was last seen at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, in the 300 block of N. Houston Street in Royse City, which is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety didn't say who she may be with or whether she's riding in a vehicle.

Caylee is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. DPS also said she was wearing a white "Colorado" hoodie and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Caylee is urged to contact the Royse City Police Department at 972-524-4776.