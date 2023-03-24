Texas Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Cadence Masterpool last seen in town outside of Waco

ROBINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued across Texas on Friday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl who may have disappeared in a vehicle with "likely Mexico plates."
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Cadence Masterpool was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Celeste Drive in Robinson, Texas, which is seven miles outside of Waco.
DPS provided Cadence's photo, as well as a physical description and the clothes she was last seen wearing. A suspect and a vehicle were also described, but no images were shown for either.
Here are the descriptions DPS offered:
Missing: Cadence Masterpool
- Age: 14 years old
- Race: White
- Eyes: Blue
- Hair: Brown
- Weight: 95 lbs.
- Height: 5 feet 3 inches
- Last seen wearing: Cadence wore a low-cut black dress tucked into pants, white and gray leggings, and dark blue Crocs with jewels, DPS said. She also sports a "5300 Brauswood" tattoo on her left chest, a "Hello Kitty" tattoo on her stomach, and has lip and nose piercings.
Unnamed suspect
- Age: 21 years old
- Race: Hispanic
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Unknown
- Weight: Unknown
- Height: Unknown
- Gender: Female
- Additional info: DPS believe the woman is between 18 and 24 years old.
Vehicle
- Make: Sedan
- License state: Texas
- Model: Unknown
- Color: Silver
- License number: GAC-513-C
- Additional info: Car equipped with likely Mexico plates.
Anyone with information on Cadence's whereabouts is urged to contact the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-0525.