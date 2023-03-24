What to do when someone you know goes missing

Texas Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Cadence Masterpool last seen in town outside of Waco

ROBINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued across Texas on Friday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl who may have disappeared in a vehicle with "likely Mexico plates."

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Cadence Masterpool was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Celeste Drive in Robinson, Texas, which is seven miles outside of Waco.

DPS provided Cadence's photo, as well as a physical description and the clothes she was last seen wearing. A suspect and a vehicle were also described, but no images were shown for either.

Here are the descriptions DPS offered:

Missing: Cadence Masterpool

Age : 14 years old

: 14 years old Race : White

: White Eyes : Blue

: Blue Hair : Brown

: Brown Weight : 95 lbs.

: 95 lbs. Height : 5 feet 3 inches

: 5 feet 3 inches Last seen wearing: Cadence wore a low-cut black dress tucked into pants, white and gray leggings, and dark blue Crocs with jewels, DPS said. She also sports a "5300 Brauswood" tattoo on her left chest, a "Hello Kitty" tattoo on her stomach, and has lip and nose piercings.

Cadence Masterpool, 14, was last seen in Robinson, Texas, on March 23, 2023. Texas DPS via Robinson Police Dept.

Unnamed suspect

Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Race : Hispanic

: Hispanic Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Unknown

: Unknown Weight : Unknown

: Unknown Height : Unknown

: Unknown Gender : Female

: Female Additional info: DPS believe the woman is between 18 and 24 years old.

Vehicle

Make : Sedan

: Sedan License state : Texas

: Texas Model : Unknown

: Unknown Color : Silver

: Silver License number : GAC-513-C

: GAC-513-C Additional info: Car equipped with likely Mexico plates.

Anyone with information on Cadence's whereabouts is urged to contact the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-0525.