AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old Ethan Donnelly, last seen Thursday in Point, TX

POINT, Texas (KTRK) -- For those near their phones on Friday afternoon, you might have gotten an Amber Alert for a young child who is believed to be in grave danger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS officials sent an urgent statewide notification at about 4:30 p.m. regarding the location of 2-year-old Ethan Donnelley.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the child was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 19, on Rains County Road in Point, Texas, about 254 miles outside Houston.

Officials believe the child is with 36-year-old Sylvia Lopez. The child's relationship with Lopez was not immediately disclosed.

Texas DPS gave the descriptions for young Ethan and Lopez.

Ethan is described as a white male, 35 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Lopez is described as a woman who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

DPS officials also released a description of a vehicle believed to be driven by Lopez. It is said to be a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the Texas license plate number SBL 1628.

Anyone with information on Ethan's whereabouts is urged to call the Rains County Sheriff's Office at 903-473-3181.