6-year-old boy found safe with biological father after being kidnapped from mom's car in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pearland Police Department has located a 6-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his mother's vehicle Thursday night.According to an update from detectives, Amari Danial Baylor was found safe with his biological father, and the Amber Alert issued for his location has been canceled."We would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Amari," the police department said in a social media post.Before the boy was found safe, detectives said they were working to get in contact with the boy's father, Anthony Lamont Baylor Jr., and that the FBI was involved with the case.This all began Thursday, when Amari's mother told police that she and her three children were at the Westside Event Center at 2150 Country Place Parkway at about 7:50 p.m. to ask about cheerleading and football programs for her kids during a football practice happening at the same time.The woman got out of her car with her daughter and left the other two children in the vehicle.Two other women, who claimed to be witnesses at the practice, said they saw another Black woman in her late 20s to early 30s with long, straight black hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds and wearing an orange shirt, taking a child from a white Chevrolet Malibu's driver side rear window.The suspected kidnapper then got into a silver or gray SUV with the child before driving out of the parking lot southbound on Country Place Parkway.Detectives did not immediately say if anyone would face charges in the kidnapping after Amari was found safe.According to police, Amari will stay in the custody of his father for now, as there are no court orders in effect that prevent the father from having his child.