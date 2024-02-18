Authorities continue search for missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham

Don McDougal, a person of interest, was arrested on an unrelated charge as the search continues for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham in Lake Livingston.

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham enters day four as investigators scour Lake Livingston on Sunday.

A statewide Amber Alert reached the public's phones on Thursday when Audrii was last seen around 7 a.m. near her father's home on Lakeside Drive. Investigators said Audrii was supposed to be dropped off at her bus stop, but she never made it on the bus.

Authorities said they searched several locations on Friday and Saturday, finding a backpack believed to belong to Audrii, but have yet to find the 11-year-old.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities said 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal was arrested on an unrelated charge. Investigators didn't specify if Audrii was last seen with McDougal and added that there are multiple persons of interest.

Troopers said a vehicle of interest belongs to McDougal and are offering a $7,000 reward for more information on Audrii's disappearance.

Anyone who has information about Audrii's whereabouts is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.

