amber alert

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 2, from San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued Monday evening for a 2-year-old girl who went missing in the San Antonio area.

Jaya Ailani Trevino is the child who went missing. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office described the girl as a white female, 3 feet tall, 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with pink and purple lettering "Big Sister" on it and a Pampers diaper.

Jaya may be with 33-year-old Juan Trevino, who is described as 5'7", 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, a blue Nike T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Authorities believe the suspect is driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate "MKS1273."

Law enforcement officials believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 210-335-4630.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniotexas newsamber alertmissing girl
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
3-year-old found after woman threatened to kill him: Police
Reward grows to $50K in search for missing 5-year-old girl
911 call released in search for 5-year-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in SE Houston
Astros' qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole used as insurance for team
Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course reopens
Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be incompetent to stand trial
Aspiring rapper dead in SUV after crashing into dry cleaners
Facebook introduces new company brand
Show More
VIDEO: Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
1 item you didn't expect that's best to buy on Black Friday
Patchy fog possible overnight into Tuesday morning
More TOP STORIES News