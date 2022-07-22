amber alert

11-year-old Imani Stephens remains missing after 2 men mistakenly identified as suspects

By
2 men ruled out as kidnapping suspects as 11-year-old remains missing

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- For a second time Friday, authorities had to backtrack on identifying a suspect they believed was involved in an 11-year-old girl's disappearance.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for Imani Stephens out of Missouri City, whom police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

In the initial bulletin, Texas Department of Public Safety reported Imani was taken by a 28-year-old, but troopers later updated the information to include a different suspect altogether. They explained that the men share the same name, but are two different people.

Then, just before Eyewitness News was going to go on air with an update, Missouri City police told ABC13 that both individuals were ruled out in the case, adding the vehicles described in earlier bulletins were not accurate as well.

As of 4:30 p.m., an updated Amber Alert bulletin was released without abductor info. The vehicle description was also changed, with just the details of a newer-model, gray pickup truck with Texas license plates.



Police described Imani as a Black girl weighing about 111 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on both wrists. Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants, and Crocs.

According to the girl's grandmother, the child met the suspect online and snuck out to meet him.

If you know any information regarding the abduction, you are urged to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

