amber alert

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girls from McGregor, Texas believed to be in grave danger

EMBED <>More Videos

2 14-year-old girls from Central Texas at center of Amber Alert

MCGREGOR, Texas (KTRK) -- Two 14-year-old girls from the Central Texas area are at the center of an Amber Alert Monday.

McGregor police believe Emilee Solomon and Aysha Lynn Cross, who were both last seen June 29, are in grave danger.

Aysha is described as a white girl with black hair and hazel colored eyes. She weighs 105 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall.



Emilee is described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

The relationship between the two girls is not clear.

Police do not have any suspects at the moment.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the McGregor Police Department at 254-840-2855.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassafetychild abductionamber alertmissing girlabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
17-year-old found after Amber Alert was sent out Sunday
Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday
13-year-old North Texas girl at center of Amber Alert
Man dead after shooting 2 women and taking 3-month-old, officials say
TOP STORIES
See the only fireworks show in Houston this 4th of July
March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
Friends of 16-year-old who drowned in Lake Houston pay respects
Missing 26-year-old woman was last seen in Bay City, authorities say
Stay hydrated! Very hot temps in store for your July 4th
Carjacker dumps baby on the road in New Orleans, police say
Show More
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels
Tomball officials cancel 4th of July firework show at festival
5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say
Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say
More TOP STORIES News