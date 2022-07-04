Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girls from McGregor, Texas believed to be in grave danger

MCGREGOR, Texas (KTRK) -- Two 14-year-old girls from the Central Texas area are at the center of an Amber Alert Monday.McGregor police believe Emilee Solomon and Aysha Lynn Cross, who were both last seen June 29, are in grave danger.Aysha is described as a white girl with black hair and hazel colored eyes. She weighs 105 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall.Emilee is described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 1 inch tall.The relationship between the two girls is not clear.Police do not have any suspects at the moment.If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the McGregor Police Department at 254-840-2855.