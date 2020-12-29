Spring 6-year-old with autism found safe after being taken by mom's ex

amber alert

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy with autism, who authorities say was taken by his mother's ex-boyfriend in Spring, has been found alive.

ABC13 was there as authorities from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the Houston Police Department recovered Preston Fears safely at FM 1960 and Aldine Westfield.

Preston was seen being carried in a blanket as it appeared he was not wearing clothes.



An Amber Alert was issued around 10 p.m. Monday after Preston was last seen in the 3100 block of Clear Wing Court, where authorities responded to a call for abduction and family violence.

Officials say the ex-boyfriend of Preston's mother was mad because she broke up with him.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Spears, assaulted the woman, took Preston and left in her car, triggering the Amber Alert, according to authorities.

Around 3 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Spears ran a red light in front of a Houston police officer, sparking a chase.

Preston was safe.

Spears, who already had warrants for his arrest and was known to have violent tendencies, was taken into custody.

He now faces kidnapping and assault family violence charges. Spears also violated parole. We're told this is not his first offense on family violence.

Preston's grandfather was at the scene to get him.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, call the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528- 2121. They can offer resources to help you get out of a bad situation.

