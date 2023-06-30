What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls out of Athens, Texas, last seen Thursday

ATHENS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two girls out of Athens, Texas, are at the center of an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening.

The alert was sent out in hopes of people helping find 11-year-old Bonnie Webb and 14-year-old Willow Webb.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Bonnie and Willow were last seen Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of County Road 14080 in Athens, which is 36 miles outside of Tyler in east Texas.

Bonnie is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes. She's 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 75 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Willow is described as white, with brown hair and green eyes. She's 5 feet 1 inch and 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.

An immediate description of the girls' suspected abductor was not released.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.